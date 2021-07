You may remember that in March of 2020, right before COVID canceled all live music, Protomartyr had some Midwest shows with Kelley Deal (Breeders/R Ring) playing in the band that were just ahead of SXSW. Only a couple of those happened before touring stopped, but they're gonna try it again this fall and will be playing a lot more shows. Dates begin with two nights at Chicago's Empty Bottle on November 8 and 9, and then the tour heads to Davenport, Milwaukee, Kalamazoo, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Kingston and finally to Pittsburgh on 11/21.