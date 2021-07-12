Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ronald Torreyes is putting the super in super-utility

By Alec Kostival
phillysportsnetwork.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few seasons, the front office of the Phillies has seemed to be terrible at finding the diamond in the rough. Not every player on the team can be a star and it’s about how well the role players can complement the rest of the team. Ronald Torreyes is changing that reputation.

phillysportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Torreyes
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Jayson Werth
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#The Red Sox#American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBphilliesnation.com

Watch: Ronald Torreyes’ brilliant defense maintains Phillies lead

The Philadelphia Phillies defense has not been one of their strong suits over the past few seasons. Ronald Torreyes has been one of the few bright spots in the field in 2021. He impressed once again with an incredible double play to save a run and end the top of the fifth inning of game one of the doubleheader. This 5-4-3 double play courtesy of Torreyes and Jean Segura got the crowd on their feet.
MLBchatsports.com

Goodheart signs with Phillies

FAYETTEVILLE — Matt Goodheart, a two-time All-SEC designated hitter at Arkansas, has signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. The signing was announced by the Razorbacks. The Phillies have not announced the signing. Goodheart was not drafted during the 20-round draft that concluded Tuesday. He had one season...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ronald Torreyes sitting for Philadelphia Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Ronald Torreyes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Torreyes is being replaced at shortstop by Didi Gregorius against Braves starter Drew Smyly. In 165 plate appearances this season, Torreyes has a .278 batting average with a .722 OPS, 3...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Notches two hits Sunday

Torreyes went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 win over Atlanta. Torreyes got a breather Saturday, but he returned to the lineup for Sunday's series finale and blasted his fourth home run of the year in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old was the only player on the team to record multiple hits Sunday, and he's now hit .333 with a home run, a double, six runs, four RBI and six walks since the All-Star break.
MLBaudacy.com

Phillies with best odds to win NL East

The Phillies, winners of seven of their last 10 games, have gotten back to .500 at 44-44 heading into the All-Star break, just 3.5 games back of the Mets in the National League East. And according to BaseballReference.com, the Phillies are actually the favorites to win the division. Based on...
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Phillies reinforce rotation by trading for Tyler Anderson

The Phillies have finally broken the ice as Tyler Anderson is set to come to Philadelphia in a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Anderson, 31, will come to Philadelphia in exchange for right-handed pitcher Cristian Hernandez and catcher Abrahan Gutierrez. Hernandez is listed on MLB.com as the Phillies’ 29th overall prospect.
MLB975thefanatic.com

Why You Should Be Satisfied With The Phillies .500 First Half

In their final game prior to the all-star break, the Phillies were able to hold off the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Fenway to make it back to 44-44 and a dead even .500 record. It was an admirable effort, especially considering the fact that the Phillies lost multiple players to COVID contact tracing, including scheduled starter Aaron Nola and 3rd baseman Alec Bohm, just hours before game time. It wasn’t the easiest road, and with a red hot NL West and a still strong New York Mets team to chase down, .500 won’t get the Phillies into the playoffs. But all things considered, the fan base should absolutely be satisfied with the first half of the Phillies season and where the team stands at the break, mainly because of what they have overcome so far.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Juan Soto, Josh Bell homer to lead Nats past Phillies

Juan Soto homered, singled and drove in three runs, Josh Bell added a three-run home run and the visiting Washington Nationals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 on Tuesday. Josh Harrison had two hits for the Nationals, who snapped a five-game losing streak. Washington shortstop Trea Turner left in the first...
MLBtherecord-online.com

Alex Garbrick drafted by Phillies: “A dream come true”

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA – “A dream come true,” how new Philadelphia Phillies draftee Alex Garbrick describes his selection in this week’s Major League baseball draft. Garbrick spoke with therecord-online on Wednesday. He was drafted in the 17th round on Tuesday and will fly to the Phillies’ spring training base in Clearwater, FL on Saturday. Garbrick had been taken in the 40th round in 2019 by the New York Yankees but opted to remain in school to obtain his degree. The Central Mountain grad called the stay-in-school choice “a good decision.” He moved up 23 rounds in the draft and now holds two degrees, a BA in business from Morehead State and a BA in interdisciplinary studies from Upstate South Carolina where he finished his schooling this spring.
MLBThe Good Phight

Zack Wheeler vs. payroll flexibility: Who ya got?

Last week, ESPN “expert” Buster Olney discussed players who could be on the move at the trade deadline, and said this about the Phillies:. You’d assume that some team would ask the Philadelphia Phillies if they are interested in talking about Zack Wheeler—and Philadelphia would be crazy not to explore the possibilities of what the return for Wheeler would be, with the right-hander dominating, and how the resulting payroll flexibility might work for them in 2022,” Olney wrote. “For the record: Phillies owner John Middleton declared during the winter he would not trade Wheeler for Babe Ruth.
MLBThe Good Phight

Phillies take Andrew Painter with the 13th pick in the draft

In a weird draft due to players falling down the board, bouncing up the board and no one knowing what would happen, the Phillies made their selection. With the 13th pick in the MLB draft, the Phillies took Andrew Painter, a high school right-hander from Florida. Scouting report time! Here...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Zack Wheeler’s Brother Shows Support after ASG

By now, everyone knows that Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler got the short end of the stick in this week’s All-Star Game. When Mets star Jacob deGrom announced that he wouldn’t be participating in this year’s game, many presumed Wheeler would take his spot as the NL starter. Instead, NL squad manager Dave Roberts chose Nationals star Max Scherzer, for a variety of possible reasons.
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

MLB Trade Deadline Matchmaker: Four Fits for the Phillies

Following the implosion of the Tyler Anderson deal, the Phillies need to move fast. After seemingly securing a rotation replacement for either Vince Velasquez or Matt Moore, health concerns regarding one of the two Phillies prospects set to ship to Pittsburgh halted the transaction with Anderson landing in Seattle just around midnight on Tuesday.
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies could continue to face COVID issues in second half

The Phillies were unquestionably at a competitive disadvantage Sunday in Boston, one brought on by their failure to reach the 85 percent COVID vaccination threshold. MLB loosens restrictions for teams that reach that mark and 23 clubs already have. The Phillies are one of the other seven, and on Sunday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy