Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. These days, keeping all of your devices charged can be kind of a hassle. With each device requiring its own cord and power source, your desk or bedside can easily become a bit of a rat's nest of tangled cables. Nomad is here to save you from all that. The Base Station and Base Station Pro, the former our Step Up pick in our wireless charging guide, are two of the best options out there if you're looking to declutter and make a move into wireless charging. Right now, you can save 30 percent on these and everything else on the Nomad website with promo code SUMMER30.