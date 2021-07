Mary “Jane” Reames, 81, Kokomo, passed away with her family by her side at 1:11 am Friday, July 9, 2021, at Howard Community Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born on November 2, 1939, at home in Cass County, IN, the daughter of the late George and Hazel (Click) Sutton. On August 4, 1957, she married Charles “Dewey” Reames, and he preceded her in death on September 26, 2012.