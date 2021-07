With Ben Simmons’ time with the Sixers seemingly coming to an end, could the Washington Wizards finally step up and strike a deal?. The Ben Simmons saga appears to be coming in for a landing. This summer has been filled with rumors regarding the relationship between Simmons and the Sixers, as well as the different offers that have come in. The latest rejected offer involved the Spurs, in which Daryl Morey requested four first-round picks, three pick swaps, and a young player in exchange for the 24-year-old. There is some serious speculation that a deal may go down ahead of or during the draft, so here is a look into what a potential deal with the Washington Wizards may look like.