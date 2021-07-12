Erellen D. "Ike" (Elteringham) Evans

Erellen D. “Ike” (Mills) Evans, 89, Kokomo, passed away at 2:48 am Saturday July 10, 2021, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. She was born December 6, 1931, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Robert Rolson and Mary Elizabeth (Masch) Elteringham. On May 22, 1954, she married George Franklin Mills, and he preceded her in death on February 18, 1984. On November 6, 1992, she married Robert E. Evans, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2009.