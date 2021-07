When Tesla finally joined the S&P 500 index in December 2020, the profitability criterion - an eligible company's most recent quarter’s earnings and the sum of its trailing four consecutive quarters’ earnings must be positive - was the last box to be checked by the electric car maker. And while Tesla has a history of loss-making, even bringing it "within single-digit weeks" of bankruptcy in 2018, according to CEO Elon Musk, those days appear to be in the past, as the company's latest earnings report impressively underlined.