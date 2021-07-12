Cancel
Fort Atkinson, WI

Fort Atkinson police reports July 10

Daily Jefferson County Union
 17 days ago

Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings and a verbal warning to the owner of a white French bulldog for animal-control violation following a complaint from a neighbor that the dog runs free in the neighborhood regularly in the 500 block of Adams Street; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to four 911 calls; performed three crime-prevention services; provided directions to a hotel to some people who were lost and a ride home from the Main Street bridge to two intoxicated individuals; took no action after stopping at a bar in the 200 block of South Main Street.

