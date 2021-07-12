Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Mystery buyer pays $12.3M in cryptocurrency for 101-carat diamond

By Linda Hasco
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sotheby’s has announced the sale of a 101-carat diamond. The auction house revealed it is the most expensive jewel ever purchased with cryptocurrency. According to a report by CNN, the “exceedingly rare” gemstone sold Friday for the equivalent of $12.3 million. The sale went through after the auctioneer announced bitcoin and ethereum offers were being accepted, in addition to traditional forms of payment.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
89K+
Followers
43K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gem Diamonds#Great Britain#Carat Diamond#Cryptocurrency#Sotheby#Cnn#The Cullinan I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
Country
U.K.
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Commodities & Future
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Mystery Crypto Billionaire Pays Record $83 Million for Pacific Palisades Mansion

A hilltop Los Angeles mansion with a retractable roof and two panic rooms has sold for $83 million, shattering residential sales records on the Westside of Los Angeles. While the house was never formally offered for sale, it had once been marketed as an $88 million pocket listing, and was also briefly offered for rent at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, asking $350,000 per month. Real estate sources say the new owner’s fortune comes from their cryptocurrency holdings, though the name of the billionaire buyer — and whether they’ve already moved into the wildly extravagant mansion — publicly remains a mystery, for now.
ChinaPosted by
InsideHook

This Chinese Auction Site Is Selling Luxury Items Previously Owned by Criminals

What if we told you you could finally attain that long coveted Rolex for a fraction of its usual price, the caveat being that it once belonged to a convicted criminal? For those who have no qualms about the origins of their luxury wares or are simply tired of perusing the same resell sites to little avail, the judicial auction site Sifa Paimai (from the massive Chinese e-commerce site Alibaba) offers a new avenue by which to shop discounted Cartier timepieces, Hermès handbags, Range Rover SUVs and even Chinese properties.
CurrenciesPosted by
CBS News

101-carat diamond sells at auction for $12.3 million — in cryptocurrency

A mystery buyer has purchased a massive, exceedingly rare 101.38-carat diamond in a Sotheby's auction for $12.3 million — and they paid using cryptocurrency. Sotheby's Hong Kong announced last month that it would accept offers for the stunning pear-shaped gemstone in Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as traditional payment methods. The auction house did not specify which cryptocurrency was used to purchase the stone, but said that "no other physical object with an estimate even approaching the $10-15 million estimate this diamond carries, has ever been publicly offered for purchase with cryptocurrency."
Businessinvesting.com

Will Amazon Allow Customers to Pay in Cryptocurrencies?

Investing.com -- A recent job listing by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) had this requirement: The Payments Acceptance & Experience team is seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap. You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities.
Public SafetyThe Independent

Woman switches diamonds for pebbles in £4.2m heist

A 60-year-old woman has been jailed for five-and-a-half years for stealing £4.2 million worth of diamonds from a Mayfair jewellers by swapping them for pebbles. Lulu Lakatos, 60, posed as a gem expert, called Anna, at Boodles in London in 2016, claiming to be valuing the stones on behalf of a Russian investor she knew.
Industrymining.com

Petra Diamonds finds 342-carat rough at Cullinan mine

South Africa’s Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) has recovered a 342.92-carat Type IIa white rough at its iconic Cullinan mine. The company said the diamond is “exceptional” quality, in terms of both its colour and clarity, and that it will likely be sold at the September tender. Petra fetched in March $12.2...
Marketskitco.com

Strong demand lifts De Beers diamond sales in sixth cycle of 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its sixth sales cycle of the year has seen the continuation of good demand...
Public SafetyBBC

Gem thief swapped diamonds for pebbles in £4.2m London heist

A woman has been found guilty of stealing diamonds worth £4.2m from a jewellers by swapping them with pebbles using "sleight of hand". Lulu Lakatos, 60, posed as a gemologist who examined the stones from Boodles in central London on behalf of a Russian investor in March 2016. Lakatos inspected...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Brooklyn Nets owner revealed as ‘mystery buyer’ of $157M NYC condo

The mystery buyer behind a $157 million apartment deal in Manhattan’s most prestigious condo tower has been revealed as Alibaba co-founder and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai. Tsai, 57, purchased two full-floor condo apartments at 220 Central Park South, pegged as the most expensive building in New York City, in two separate transactions in May, the Wall Street Journal first reported.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin surges after speculation over Amazon’s plan to allow users to pay in cryptocurrency

Bitcoin recorded its greatest surge in over six weeks on Sunday, trading at over $39,000 for the first time since June 16, after reports that e-commerce giant Amazon is looking to hire a digital currency and blockchain product lead.The virtual currency, the price of which has risen by over 20 per cent in the last week, also climbed above its 50-day moving average value for the first time since 9 May.This latest surge comes after Amazon said in its jobs portal that it is looking to hire a person who will “innovate within the payments and financial systems” on their...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

For Sale: Dallas Mansion With No Bedrooms For Nearly $1 Million

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the most unusual and mysterious mansion that two Dallas real estate veterans say they’ve ever tried to sell. It’s the biggest and most expensive home on Southview Lane in North Dallas. The nearly million dollar mansion at 13299 Southview Lane on the corner of Coit Road in North Dallas is not built to live in. The home disguises its original purpose as a business. Dallas mansion for sale (CBS 11) Everything inside, from the reception area to the stark design and features looks like something you would find in an office park rather than a residential neighborhood. “Probably the most unusual property...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Heesen motor yacht Lady Li for sale

The 49.6 metre Heesen motor yacht Lady Li has been listed for sale by Konstantin Kolpakov at Arcon Yachts. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Heesen Yachts to a design by Clifford Denn, she was delivered in 2015 and went on to be a nominee at the 2016 World Superyacht Awards. An interior by Reymond Langton with strong Art Deco elements accommodates 10 guests in five cabins comprising a main deck master suite, three doubles and a twin, all with entertainment centres, television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Transmission Is Dunhill’s Jewelry Collection for a New Generation

LONDON — Dunhill has found a new jewelry groove with a collection that appeals to a younger generation, and was inspired by the curves of the automobile transmission. The collection, three designs done in 18-karat white or yellow gold, launched in Japan earlier this month, and will bow in the U.S., China and the U.K. during the first week of August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy