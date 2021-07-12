Mystery buyer pays $12.3M in cryptocurrency for 101-carat diamond
Sotheby’s has announced the sale of a 101-carat diamond. The auction house revealed it is the most expensive jewel ever purchased with cryptocurrency. According to a report by CNN, the “exceedingly rare” gemstone sold Friday for the equivalent of $12.3 million. The sale went through after the auctioneer announced bitcoin and ethereum offers were being accepted, in addition to traditional forms of payment.www.pennlive.com
