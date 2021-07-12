Mystery buyer pays $12.3M in cryptocurrency for 101-carat diamond

Bitcoin recorded its greatest surge in over six weeks on Sunday, trading at over $39,000 for the first time since June 16, after reports that e-commerce giant Amazon is looking to hire a digital currency and blockchain product lead.The virtual currency, the price of which has risen by over 20 per cent in the last week, also climbed above its 50-day moving average value for the first time since 9 May.This latest surge comes after Amazon said in its jobs portal that it is looking to hire a person who will “innovate within the payments and financial systems” on their...