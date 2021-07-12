Cancel
Georgia State

3 Georgia cities in top third of nation’s most stressed, analysis finds

By Nancy Clanton
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 17 days ago
While Atlanta has chilled out some, Columbus and Augusta are stressing more than last year. Atlantans have chilled out in the past year, an analysis by WalletHub found. To determine 2021′s most and least stressed cities in America, the financial website compared 182 cities — 150 most populated plus at least two of the most populated in each state — across four key dimensions: work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress. WalletHub considered only the city proper in each case and excluded cities in the surrounding metro area.

