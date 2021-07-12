NEK Broadband completes major planning goal

One Wisconsin energy co-op recently announced plans to bring broadband to all of its members. “Frankly, the last year has taught us how important broadband is to our members. For the last 20-25 years, no one else has done it. And there’s been a lot of desire by our rural residents, especially in Pierce and Pepin counties to have access to high-speed quality internet service,” said Nate Boettcher, President of Pierce-Pepin Cooperative Services. “The tier-one providers just haven’t come out into the rural areas, no different than it was back in the late 1930s with electric service when investor-owned utilities wanting to go into high-density areas and serve where it was more cost-effective from them, we’ve seen that same thing with broadband.”