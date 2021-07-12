Cancel
Internet

NEK Broadband completes major planning goal

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 12, 2021 Contact: Christine Hallquist, 802-258-0674. After months of doing research and crunching the numbers, the citizen-driven organization, NEK Broadband, has created a financially sound business plan to bring reliable high-speed internet throughout the Northeast Kingdom. The network will be based on fiber optic cable added to existing utility poles. The new plan includes service goals, the sequence of construction phases, and, of course, a financial model.

vtdigger.org

Nek
#Broadband Internet#Internet Speed#High Speed Internet#Nek Broadband#Nrtc#Cooperatives#Poles#Nekbroadband Org#Nekcommunitybroadband
