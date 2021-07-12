NEK Broadband completes major planning goal
July 12, 2021 Contact: Christine Hallquist, 802-258-0674. After months of doing research and crunching the numbers, the citizen-driven organization, NEK Broadband, has created a financially sound business plan to bring reliable high-speed internet throughout the Northeast Kingdom. The network will be based on fiber optic cable added to existing utility poles. The new plan includes service goals, the sequence of construction phases, and, of course, a financial model.vtdigger.org
