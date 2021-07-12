Name of homeless man who died is released

MADISON

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of a man who was found dead behind the Hedberg Public Library on Wednesday, July 7.

He was Justin W. Rogers, 41, of Janesville.

The medical examiner’s Monday news release did not say how Rogers died. It said an autopsy was conducted Friday, more testing is being conducted and preliminary results “are pending further study and investigation.”

Police said last week that Rogers was homeless, and indications at the scene were that he died of natural causes.

However, police launched an investigation to make certain, in part because Rogers had been assaulted recently.