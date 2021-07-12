‘Cinema Junkie’ Podcast Relaunches July 14

Tom Jolliffe on the fascination of watching the watcher in cinema…. The voyeur in cinema. It’s been a common recurring character. What is the fascination? Why does it become so involving as a viewer, with our own voyeurs gaze on a characters life, when the protagonist becomes pre-occupied with watching someone else? Watching the watcher, as if we ourselves are seeing this odd intimacy, feels in some way more tense than just watching a character going about their daily business. The act of the character watching can be somewhat illicit, or in the case of espionage or work related films, it feels like something that is mundane and routine but, inevitably, some kind of pre-occupation begins to consume the person.