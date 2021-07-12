‘Cinema Junkie’ Podcast Relaunches July 14
I have been hosting Cinema Junkie since 2015. The podcast took a quarantine break to retool and returns on July 14. As far back as I can remember I’ve always been addicted to film whether it’s Martin Scorsese or Monty Python, Paul Newman or Pam Grier, Hong Kong action or film noir. What can I say? I just get high on movies and I have my dad to thank. He kept me home from elementary school one day to watch "On The Waterfront" because he felt it was an important film about power, corruption, and loyalty. That laid the groundwork for me to think about film in a larger context.www.kpbs.org
