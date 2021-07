Ninety-four area golfers participated in the Bethlehem Boys & Girls Club’s 42nd annual golf tournament at the Steel Club in Hellertown June 14. Chief Executive Officer Winston Alozie says proceeds from the tournament, one of the major funding sources for the club, are used for supporting operational programs. Golfers enjoyed box lunches, a round of golf, raffle prizes and dinner. Prizes were awarded for closest to the pin on all par three holes and each participant received a gift.