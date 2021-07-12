Cancel
Lubbock, TX

FirstCapital Bank of Texas hosting shredding events at Lubbock branches

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to encourage Lubbock residents to protect their personal information, FirstCapital Bank of Texas will host a free shred week for the public Monday through Friday. Items for shredding may be dropped off during normal business hours from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Milwaukee branch and from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Indiana branch. FCB’s Lubbock branches are located at 7904 Milwaukee Ave. and 6811 Indiana Ave. Suggested items to shred include: tax documents (7+ yrs. old), old bank statements, old medical records, credit card statements, personal bills, and credit card applications. Please limit to two boxes.

www.lubbockonline.com

