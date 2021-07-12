Cancel
Northern U.S. Plains drought shrivels spring wheat crop to smallest in 33 years, USDA says

By Julie Ingwersen
Reuters
 16 days ago
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Farmers in the northern U.S. Plains are on track to harvest the smallest spring wheat crop in 33 years, reflecting the impact of severe drought in the key farming region, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday.

The shortfall in spring wheat, which typically represents a quarter of total U.S. wheat production, means tighter supplies of the variety used in bread and pizza dough, prized by millers for its quality and high protein content.

Benchmark futures prices on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange surged more than 5% after the USDA slashed its 2021 spring wheat harvest outlook to 345 million bushels, down 41% from a year earlier and the smallest since 1988. Chicago Board of Trade winter wheat contracts followed suit, gaining 3% to 4%.

Soaring U.S. wheat prices will further pinch import-dependant nations that have struggled with food inflation and climbing costs for shipping grain around the world.

A harsh drought in the Canadian Prairies is threatening to pare supplies of the high-protein grain even further. Both nations export the majority of their spring wheat.

“The spring wheat production is a lot weaker than expected and has been heading south. There’s just nothing good to say about this spring wheat crop,” said Jack Scoville, analyst with the Price Futures Group in Chicago.

“Wheat millers are going to pay, and so are we. The good news is that there’s only few cents worth of wheat in each loaf of bread or package of cereal. But even so, it’s going to creep up,” Scoville said.

Spring wheat production losses should be partially offset by a large U.S. winter wheat harvest, but U.S. supplies are still projected at the tightest in eight years, the USDA said.

Late on Monday, the USDA rated just 16% of the U.S. spring wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, the lowest early-July level since 1988.

Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

USDA again sanctions powerful hog buyer for cheating sellers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — For the second time in four years, a nationwide pork dealer has been sanctioned by regulators for illegal buying practices that have cheated hog sellers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Lynch Livestock, based in Waucoma, Iowa, has been ordered to stop recording false weights for hogs delivered to its buying stations, to stop altering classifications of hogs delivered, and to stop creating false scale tickets. In a consent order signed this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture also ordered Lynch Livestock to pay a civil penalty of $445,626. The USDA had ordered Lynch Livestock to cease and desist from the same improper practices in 2017 and to pay a $15,000 fine and restitution.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybeans edge higher on U.S. crop concerns

CANBERRA, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday as concerns over tightening global supplies amid signs of crop damage in the United States underpinned prices. Corn edged lower despite recent damage to U.S. crops, while wheat rose more than 0.5%. The most-active soybean futures on the...
AgricultureHampshire Review

Pandemic aid arrives for livestock losses

WASHINGTON — Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program in remarks...
Agricultureglasgowcourier.com

USDA Offers Disaster Assistance to Montana Farmers and Livestock Producers

Montana agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by the ongoing, severe drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. As agricultural producers move into recovery mode and assess damages, they should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybeans and corn rise more than 1% on U.S. crop woes

SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures gained for a second consecutive session on Tuesday after a weekly U.S. government report showed the condition of both crops deteriorated unexpectedly last week. Wheat edged lower, falling for a fourth session running, still pressured by low export demand for...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. soybean crop condition rating drops, USDA reports

U.S. soybean crop condition goes backward. Overall, both crops’ progress remain below five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 79% of its corn crop in the silk stage vs. 73% five-year average. The USDA says that 18% of the U.S. corn crop...
AgricultureArkansas Online

Soybean market up, but payoff for state growers uncertain

With harvest about two months away for Arkansas soybeans, both the cash and book markets for the crop are well into double-digit dollars, with markets closing Friday as high as $14.31 a bushel for cash crops and $13.51 for booked. The question now is: Who will be able to take full advantage of it?
EnvironmentAgriculture Online

Weather threatens the entire U.S. soybean carryout, analyst says

The “Dome of Doom” lives on. This the high pressure system is centered in the Corn Belt and has been for well over a week. The forecast today has surged back to warmer and drier in the 14-day forecast, and it’s quite obvious the Dome has not subsided at all. In fact, it’s established itself smack dab in the middle of the Corn Belt, and is spinning rainfall off it (in other words, out of the Corn Belt) and into the west, east, and south instead). That will provide a great challenge to soybeans; essentially, the U.S. soybean yield is for the next five weeks at risk of significant yield loss.
Agriculture95.3 MNC

USDA Extends Crop Insurance Deadlines

USDA’s Risk Management Agency this week authorized Approved Insurance Providers to extend deadlines for producers. The extension includes premium and administrative fee payments, deferring and waiving the resulting interest accrual and other flexibilities to help farmers and ranchers through widespread drought. Producers now have additional time to pay premium and...
Walworth County, SDMobridge Tribune

USDA offering drought help to ag producers

There’s no end in sight to the drought despite some recent showers, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture has several programs to help producers during this tough time. Walworth County is in the midst of a “D3” or “extreme” drought, meaning the area’s producers could be eligible for USDA programs, which can be applied for at their local USDA Service Center.
Devils Lake, NDAgriculture Online

Drought cuts spring wheat yields in northwest North Dakota - tour

DEVILS LAKE, North Dakota, July 28 (Reuters) - Spring wheat yields across the northwest quarter of North Dakota are well below average this year as severe heat and long stretches of dry weather sapped crop potential, scouts on an annual tour of the country's top producing state said on Wednesday.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms for 2nd day as dry weather hits U.S. spring crop

SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday, underpinned by a severe drought curbing yields of top quality U.S. spring wheat. Corn and soybean futures edged lower. "Dry weather is curbing U.S. spring wheat and that is supporting wheat prices globally including...
Agricultureraleighnews.net

U.S. agricultural futures rise

CHICAGO, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Wednesday, led by wheat. The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 2.75 cents, or 0.5 percent, to settle at 5.49 U.S. dollars per bushel. September wheat soared 14.25 cents, or 2.11 percent, to settle at 6.8875 dollars per bushel. November soybean gained 1.5 cents, or 0.11 percent, to settle at 13.61 dollars per bushel.
Agriculture104.1 WIKY

Heat wave shrivels mango crop for Egypt’s farmers

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) – The mango groves of Egypt’s Ismailia province, normally humming with harvesting activity in July, have been quiet this summer following an unexpected heat wave that has ruined much of the crop and hurt farmers’ livelihoods. Farmer Adel Dahshan, wearing a white galabeya stained with mango juice,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 9-11 cents, wheat up 5-7 cents, corn up 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed as spring wheat crops are assessed across the Northern U.S. Plains, where crop scouts are finding yields far below recent year trends. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 515,200 tonnes of wheat for export, up 9% from last week and 46% more than the prior four-week average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The International Grains Council (IGC) has trimmed its forecast for the 2021/22 global wheat crop by one million tonnes to 788 million, with drought driving downward revisions for the United States and Canada. * The Russian state weather forecaster has cut its estimate for the country's 2021 grain crop by 3 million tonnes to 121 million tonnes, compared to 133.5 million tonnes produced in 2020, according to the RIA news agency. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 6-1/4 cents higher at $6.95 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat gained 7 cents to $6.66-1/2 per bushel overnight and MGEX September spring wheat rose 12-1/4 cents to $9.16 per bushel. CORN - Up 1-2 cents per bushel * Corn inching higher, supported by stronger wheat markets, even as thunderstorms across parts of the U.S. Midwest capped gains. * CBOT's most-active corn contract climbed above its 20-day moving average overnight. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 414,100 tonnes of corn for export, including a net reduction in old-crop sales of 115,200 tonnes, according to the USDA. * CBOT December corn last traded up 1-3/4 cents at $5.50-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 11 cents per bushel * Soybeans gained, supported by forecasts for heat and dryness moving into August, a crucial development phase for U.S. crops. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destination during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 233,500 tonnes of soybeans, including net reductions in old-crop soybeans of 79,300 tonnes, the USDA said. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 11 cents higher at $14.43 a bushel, while November soybeans were up 9-3/4 cents at $13.70-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
KNOX News Radio

Walz waives trucking regs to support farmers during drought

As 14 Minnesota counties facing severe drought conditions are put under a primary agricultural disaster designation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Governor Tim Walz today signed Executive Order 21-26 waiving trucking regulations to support Minnesota livestock producers facing significant decrease in the availability of hay and other forage.
AgricultureBismarck Tribune

Drought forces farmers to turn food crops to hay

Drought is withering crops on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border, prompting farmers to take the rare measure of baling up their wheat and barley stems to sell as hay. The bales are providing much-needed forage for livestock operators struggling against a lack of pasture and soaring feed costs, and also signal smaller grain harvests that could keep crop prices high in the months to come. Temperatures are expected to soar this week in the Great Plains, further threatening parched farm fields.
Agriculturepnwag.net

Spring Wheat Conditions Contrinue To Worsen

The condition of the spring wheat crop continues to worsen. “Just 9% of the US spring wheat is rated in good to excellent condition, down from 11% a week ago. And it’s a whopping 66% of the spring wheat rated very poor to poor. That is up from 63% a week ago.”

