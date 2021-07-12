Cancel
Grace Design FELiX 2 - Summer Gear Slam '21

By Shawn Hammond
premierguitar.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow the FELiX 2 can make any pickup-equipped acoustic instrument—from guitar to bass (upright or not), mandolin, uke, and more—sound flat-out wonderful. Released 6 years ago, FELiX helped usher in a renaissance of amplified acoustic sound quality and functionality. What once required racks of studio gear and stage techs to achieve, FELiX made available in a single, affordable and rugged /compact floor unit. Since its release, we have worked together with many demanding players to improve and hone its features and functionality, and are now pleased to announce the latest version of this little champ – FELiX2.

www.premierguitar.com

