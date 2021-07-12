Grace Design FELiX 2 - Summer Gear Slam '21

Designed in conjunction with Howard Davis (Creator of the original Deluxe Memory Man). This is old school meets new school. Classic BBD delay chips that are digitally controlled for tap tempo only. True stereo output (One side out of phase) (2) Expression pedal inputs to control Time and Repeats. Foot switchable modulation with speed and depth. "Always On" boost which can be used whether the delay is engaged or not. Experimenting with the modulation controls will get you chorus, rotating speaker and flange sounds. This is as musical as an echo can get, go from lush long delays to amazing room like slap back echoes. Repeats can be set short enough.