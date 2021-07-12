Cancel
POTUS

The Latest on Tiffany Trump's Wedding Planning — Far Away from Dad's Controversies

By Virginia Chamlee, Linda Marx
People
People
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitics continues to shape the futures of most of the Trump family — but not Tiffany Trump, who has a wedding to plan. While her dad's business is under criminal indictment (he denies wrongdoing) and as her siblings mull their post-White House lives, Donald Trump's younger daughter and her fiancé, Michael Boulos, are eager to marry and start their official lives together, a source tells PEOPLE.

