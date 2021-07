2021 is shaping up to be a big year for Lin-Manuel Miranda. The multi-talented actor and writer behind Hamilton played a small role in In the Heights, the film adaptation of his Tony Award-winning musical. He’s making his feature directorial debut later this year with a movie adaptation of Tick, Tick…Boom!. And he also wrote the original songs for Encanto, a new Disney animated musical coming out in November. But next up is Vivo, a new animated musical from Sony Pictures Animation which features original songs from Miranda and marks the first time he lends his voice to the lead character of an animated film.