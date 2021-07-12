Cancel
Local kid vows to mow 50 lawns for free

By Ryan Arbogast
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 16 days ago
All it took was a Facebook ad for inspiration.

Amanda Van Dusen was casually scrolling on Facebook when she saw a promotion for the 50 Lawn Challenge, a subset of the "We Are Raising Men" nonprofit that recruits children from all across the country with the hopes of serving the community.

The organization focuses on assisting veterans, single moms, the elderly, and the disabled, per the companies official website.

Amanda's son, Jayden, jumped at the opportunity to help.

"We had to log on the day the applications opened ... he really wanted a spot," said Van Dusen.

Once her son was a part of the program, he was willing to sacrifice what most kids his age couldn't imagine, all to help the community.

"He spent his life savings on the equipment just to get started," said Van Dusen.

The young man spent more than a thousand dollars on a lawn mower, weed whacker, gasoline, and other supplies, and then took to Facebook to get the word out.

"I just want to help people. It's more important than things for me," said Jayden.

While they both said they have begun to receive requests for lawn service, the Van Dusen's ask that if you are or know someone that is in need of lawn service and cannot complete it themselves, to contact them on the Facebook page below.

