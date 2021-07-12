Flash Flood Warning issued for Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin; Conecuh; Escambia; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Conecuh County in south central Alabama Western Escambia County in south central Alabama Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama North Central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 338 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Atmore, Monroeville, Frisco City, McCullough, Uriah, Excel, Repton, I65 And AL 113, I65 And AL 21, I65 And CR 1, Poarch Creek Reservation, Goodway, Huxford, Megargel, Barnett Crossroads, Halls Crossroads, Jeddo, Sardine, Range and Palmers Crossroads. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED