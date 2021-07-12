Cancel
Dodge County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Laurens, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Laurens; Telfair; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN WHEELER...NORTHERN TELFAIR...SOUTHERN LAURENS AND DODGE COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 436 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Helena, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include McRae, Eastman, Helena, Milan, Chauncey, Jay Bird Springs, Achord, Little Ocmulgee State Park, Godwinsville and Plainfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

