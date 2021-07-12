Flash Flood Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Steuben The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Steuben County in central New York * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 438 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jasper, Troupsburg, Greenwood, Young Hickory, Willeyville and West Greenwood. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR