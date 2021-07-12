House Speaker Dade Phelan responds to Democrats leaving Texas to break quorum

AUSTIN — From Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan - Today, I released the following statement. I hope you'll take time out of your day to read it:. A number of House Democrats stated their caucus intends to break quorum in an attempt to stall election integrity legislation. These actions put at risk state funding that will deny thousands of hard-working staff members and their families a paycheck, health benefits, and retirement investment so that legislators who broke quorum can flee to Washington D.C. in private jets.