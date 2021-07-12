Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange; Osceola The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Orange County in east central Florida North central Osceola County in east central Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 438 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Narcoossee, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Orlando, Kissimmee, Orlando International Airport, Buena Ventura Lakes and East Lake Toho. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH