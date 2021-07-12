Cancel
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

Major stock indexes notched more record highs on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week.

Major banks get things started on Tuesday as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs put out their results for the three months ended in June. A handful of other big companies also report this week, including Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group.

On Monday:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.02 points, or 0.4%, to 34,996.18.

The Nasdaq rose 31.32 points, or 0.2%, to 14,733.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.82 points, or 0.1%, to 2,281.83.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 628.56 points, or 16.7%.

The Dow is up 4,389.70 points, or 14.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,844.96 points, or 14.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 306.97 points, or 15.5%.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

