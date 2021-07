The US economic recovery is showing signs of progress, but the Federal Reserve said Wednesday it is not yet ready to end the easy money policies it implemented as the pandemic began last year. Widespread vaccinations have helped boost business activity and employment, though the sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic "have shown improvement but have not fully recovered," the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced following its two-day meeting. The US central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to zero at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and implemented a massive bond-buying program aimed at providing liquidity to help the world's largest economy weather the damage. The FOMC cautioned that "risks to the economic outlook remain" and again pledged to keep those policies in place until it sees "substantial further progress" on its maximum employment and inflation targets.