Special Weather Statement issued for Chester, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chester; York A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT WESTERN CHESTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL YORK COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 436 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Chester, or 5 miles west of Chester State Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Chester, Lowrys, Chester State Park and Leeds. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.