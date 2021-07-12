Cancel
Mobile County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 239 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms which are advancing slowly eastward. These storms are capable of producing 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time, leading to urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Creola, Axis, I65 And I165, I65 And AL 158, I10 And I65, Mobile Regional Airport, Whistler, Eight Mile, North Mobile, Plateau, Kushla, Forest Hill and Mackies.

