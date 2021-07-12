New pandemic credit cardholders are carrying balances—here’s why that’s a horrible habit
More than a year after the pandemic hit, consumers are adopting all sorts of new financial habits, including shopping around for a new credit card. Data from J.D. Power's 2021 Credit Card Shopping Study found that the welcome bonus ranks as the top reason why people are signing up for a new credit card with consumers eager to earn rewards. But others are looking to credit cards as a financial crutch.www.cnbc.com
Comments / 0