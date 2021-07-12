New pandemic credit cardholders are carrying balances—here’s why that’s a horrible habit

If you’re interested in taking out a loan, opening a line of credit, or starting a savings account, your first idea might be to go to a big bank, but that’s far from being your only option. Credit unions are a popular alternative, and while they offer similar services, there are fundamental differences in how they operate. Here to explain what you need to know about comparing the two is Brandy Guzman, who serves as the VP of Branches at Texas Bay Credit Union.