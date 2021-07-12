Honda Taps European Dealers For Custom CB650R Build Contest
Honda introduced the CB650R in 2019. In 2021, Team Red updated the CB650R’s styling and performance with slightly revised bodywork, a new dash, and an upgraded Showa fork. Despite the minor tweaks, Honda knew that many CB650R customers would make the middleweight naked their own. To showcase the platform’s versatility, the brand commissioned ten of its dealers in France, Spain, and Portugal to put their unique twist on the Neo Sports Café formula. With varying degrees of neo, sport, and café found in each build, the diversity certainly exhibited the platform’s shapeshifting abilities.www.rideapart.com
