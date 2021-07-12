Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

An Iowa Native is Heading to the Big Leagues – Find Out Who He Is

By Johnny Marks
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's the most exciting phone call a young athlete can get? It's 'the call'. The one you get to inform you you've been drafted by a professional sports team. For many athletes, it gets very little fanfare in the media. If you're not in the first few rounds, your name may be limited to little more than a blurb in a Google search or a footnote to a higher draft selection. But if you're Dubuque native Ian Moller, you probably don't care if you're not splashed across the ESPN homepage, you're still going to play Major League Baseball!

koel.com

Comments / 0

KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Espn#Major League Baseball#The Texas Rangers#Telegraph Herald#Perfect Game Usa#Wahlert High#The Cleveland Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Google
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
FanSided

Former Pittsburgh Pirates Playing in the Olympic Games

The Olympic Games are underway and baseball is back in them. But what players have been part of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization?. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are holding baseball as an Olympic Sport for the first time since 2008. This includes plenty of former Pittsburgh Pirates players participating. Six total countries are sending representatives to Japan to participate in Olympic Baseball this year. Those countries, are Japan, the United States, Dominican Republic, South Korea, Mexico, and Israel. The games are also underway as Japan won over the Dominican Republic, 4-3 on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
College Sportsthespun.com

Report: 1 Conference Trying To Take All Remaining Big 12 Teams

With the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom are expected to join the SEC, the remaining eight Big 12 schools are in limbo. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby would certainly like to hold the line, continue to collect on a big media rights deal that lasts through the end of the 2024-25 academic year, but there will be significant pressure on the other schools to look into their options.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Trade: White Sox and Cubs agree to a crosstown trade ahead of deadline

The latest MLB trade is a crosstown swap between the Cubs and White Sox. Baseball in Chicago is truly a tale of two cities. On the North Side, the Cubs are floundering as they continue to resist the urge to become all-out sellers at the trade deadline. None of the top-level stars have been moved yet, but the front office has slowly begun what could be a fire sale by trading away some mid-tier players.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Targeting Another Slugger Trade

The New York Yankees are reportedly making a run after one of the top sluggers in the National League. According to Joel Sherman on the New York Post, Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber is expected to be traded ahead of Friday’s deadline. And yes, the Yankees reportedly have interest. They’re not alone, though. The Blue Jays and Red Sox may also be in the mix.
MLBthecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes home run No. 37, extending MLB lead

A starting pitcher now has five more home runs than anybody else in Major League Baseball. Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani cranked his 37th dinger of the season during Wednesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies. And it was a crucial blast in the game. The Angels trailed...
Iowa Statenonpareilonline.com

Deyo finds family at Iowa State

Lewis Central’s Hunter Deyo garnered a lot of attention this past season and offseason. The defensive lineman is ranked the third-best recruit in Iowa by ESPN, 247sports and Rivals. 247sports lists him as the 272nd best player in the nation, and ESPN has him as the 23rd best defensive tackle...
Jamestown, NYPost-Journal

From Jamestown To The Big Leagues

The Norden Club of Jamestown, a fraternal organization whose mission is to preserve and cultivate its Swedish heritage, held a tent party at Diethrick Park on Wednesday during the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League doubleheader between the Jamestown Tarp Skunks and Niagara Power. Randy Anderson, Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame president, told the gathering the story of Sweden-born Eric “Swat” Erickson, who came to Jamestown with his family as a teenager. He ultimately pitched in the Major Leagues with the New York Giants, Detroit and Washington. Swat’s best season was in 1920 when he posted a 12-16 record with the Senators.
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Appy League heading into stretch run

Rain got the better of Johnson City and Bristol on Sunday evening, and the Appalachian League took another step toward a summer baseball season coming to a close. Johnson City (12-21-1) will have an off day on Monday before traveling to Pulaski, Virginia, on Tuesday for a two-game series against the River Turtles. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

These Iowa Athletes Are Heading to Tokyo

The Olympics is a special event that we only get every few years. It's where the best of the best go toe-to-toe to bring honor to their home country. Most of the year, I don't really care about competitive diving, but once the Summer Olympics come around, I suddenly become the biggest cheerleader of the U.S. athletes.
BaseballSan Marcos Daily Record

Once a Bobcat, now a Cub: Leigh heads to big leagues

Zac Leigh is high-fiving his five-year-old self for turning his dreams into reality. On July 13, the Chicago Cubs picked the right-handed pitcher in the 16th round with the 484th overall pick. The former Bobcat is the 74th player to be drafted in Texas State history. “I’ve been dreaming of...
BaseballPosted by
Salina Post

Monarchs' Diaz headed to Mexican League

LINCOLN, Neb. — LHP Carlos Diaz, who was tied for the Monarchs franchise record in saves at 33, had his contract transferred to the Toros de Tijuana in the Mexican League on Thursday afternoon. Diaz, 29, had spent the 2018, 2019, and part of the 2021 season in Kansas City.
Iowa StateScarlet Nation

Iowa adds Big Ten transfer

Coach Heller and his staff added one more transfer to fill out of the 2022 Iowa Baseball roster and it came from the Big Ten, in the form of Michigan State P Will Christophersen. Christophersen is a native Iowan out of Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Scoring runners

We've all read a lot about how the Yankees are overly dependent on HR's, don't move runners, etc. I thought I would take a look at this. Through 98 games they had 1057 non-HR base runners (H+BB+HBP-HR). They scored 282 of them (R-HR), for a ratio of .267. This is...
MLBrockydailynews.com

Will Trevor Story Stay In Colorado Or Go? – CBS Denver

(CBS Chicago) — With August just days away, it’s becoming easier to differentiate between the contenders and the pretenders. Also looming is MLB’s trade deadline. Friday is teams’ last chance to fill any needs going into the pennant race and, ideally, the playoffs. On the flipside, teams with expiring contracts and dwindling postseason hopes can unload players who may not be in their longer-term plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy