IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Even before UT Austin and the University of Oklahoma announced they’ll both leave the Big 12 Conference in 2025, Texas lawmakers representing other universities in the conference, announced bills that would require approval from Texas lawmakers. The bills, HB 298 and SB 76, call for a majority of lawmakers to approve a resolution before state universities could switch athletic conferences. One school, TCU, is in Democratic State Senator Beverly Powell’s district. The Fort Worth lawmaker is a co-author of the Senate bill. “The University of Texas leaving the Big 12 conference will leave a hole that will be really...