Agriculture

Elsa Effects: Clemson Extension Agents Provide Following Tropical Storm

VSC NEWS
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson Extension agents provide updates in the The South Carolina Grower this week about the status of various crops being produced throughout the state. Rob Last reports, “Crops are generally coming to market with good quality from cucurbits through corn, tomatoes and peppers. Be on your guard for foliar diseases, given the temperatures and humidity. There are a large number of diseases present from anthracnose, powdery and downy mildew and alternaria. Fungicide applications will help.to manage diseases applied in a timely manner.”

