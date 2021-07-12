Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utica, NY

Stage set for New York Supreme Court battle between Anthony Brindisi, Danielle Fogel

Observer-Dispatch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of candidates declared their intention to run for a vacant state Supreme Court Justice seat in formal announcements Monday. Former Congressman Anthony Brindisi, who announced last month he would not seek to reclaim his seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, held a news conference to signal he would seek the nomination. The Utica Democrat lost the 2020 election to U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, by 109 votes following a protracted judicial review in state Supreme Court.

www.uticaod.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Oswego, NY
Utica, NY
Government
City
Lewis, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
City
Onondaga, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
City
Oneida, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Tenney
Person
Steve Howe
Person
Anthony Brindisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Supreme Court#Gannett#State Supreme Court#Democrat#Utica College#Republican#The Observer Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product —...
Posted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy