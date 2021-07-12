Former du Pont estate fetches $9.1M in record sale

As of July 1, 2021, Maison Real Estate has announced $134,595,370 in closed transactions, a half first record for the company. The all female team — led by founding partners Leslie Turner, Mary Lou Wertz and Olga Page — are known for their intimate knowledge of the local market and deep connections to the community. This has given them the inside track within this incredibly competitive market and has proven invaluable for their clients during this extreme inventory crunch as the Maison team transacted a number of in house deals before properties ever came to market. Maison’s founders attribute their firm's success to the fact that their business model was founded on offering a very high level of concierge service which is something that has always set them apart. Just as Maison’s unofficial motto says - who you work with matters!