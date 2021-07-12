Cancel
Baldwin, GA

Edwin Carter Stewart

 17 days ago

BALDWIN - Edwin Carter Stewart, 78, Baldwin, passed away peacefully at home following an extended illness on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Carter was born at home on May 24, 1943 in Banks County to the late William Stewart and Inez Chitwood Stewart. He graduated from South Habersham High School in 1961. Carter became the first college graduate in the family when he graduated from the University of Georgia as a scholarship recipient from baseball legend Ty Cobb, his mother’s first cousin.

