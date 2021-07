Since May, Covid-19 vaccination rates in the U.S. have plummeted, leaving swaths of the country under-vaccinated and particularly susceptible to the ascendant Delta variant. As the Delta variant has become dominant in many regions it has coincided with a spike in coronavirus cases nationwide over the last two weeks. The increased number of cases is heavily concentrated in under-vaccinated areas in the South, Southwest, Midwest, and Mountain States, where hospitalizations are rising once again.