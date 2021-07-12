Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Here's When BTS Thinks 'Permission to Dance' Will Hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS unwrapped their "Butter" CD single in a sweet new video while predicting the fate of "Permission to Dance," the new song included as part of the CD. Their official YouTube channel BangtanTV posted a video Sunday of the K-pop septet unboxing the two sweet flavors of the CD packaging, which comes in "Peaches" and "Cream." How does a single titled "Butter," which is currently spending its seventh week at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, also come in "Peaches" and "Cream" flavors? Let V explain.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Billboard Hot 100#Peaches And Cream#Billboard Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Music
Related
Theater & Dancenowdecatur.com

BTS Announces Permission To Dance Challenge

BTS and YouTube officially announce the Permission to Dance Challenge starting this Friday, July 23th through Saturday, August 14th, exclusively on YouTube Shorts. Fans are invited to create a 15-second short, replicating the core dance moves from the septet’s latest music video. As part of the challenge, BTS will be spotlighting some of their favorite Shorts in a compilation video so fans are encouraged to use hashtags #PermissiontoDance and #Shorts for their creations to be considered.
Theater & DanceNME

BTS’ Suga says he feels “a bit dazed” over the success of ‘Permission To Dance’

BTS rapper Suga has expressed his gratitude towards fans over the success of the group’s latest single ‘Permission To Dance’. In a brief vlog uploaded to the group’s YouTube channel BANGTANTV on July 21, Suga opened up about his feelings over the success of ‘Permission To Dance’, which recently debuted at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. During the video, the K-pop idol also conveyed his gratefulness towards the group’s fans (also known as ARMYs) for the achievement.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS make a choice in 'Permission to Dance' balance game

In the balance game video above, each of the BTS members make a choice as they pick one option they prefer over the other. As previously reported, "Permission to Dance" is a cheerful track with positive lyrics, and English musicians Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac participated in producing the track, marking BTS's second official collaboration with Ed Sheeran since "Make It Right".
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS give their reactions to 'Permission to Dance' MV

BTS have revealed a reaction video to their "Permission to Dance" music video. In their latest 'Bangtan Bomb' video, the BTS members gather around to give their honest reactions to the MV for their latest all-English track. "Permission to Dance" is a cheerful track with positive lyrics, and English musicians Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac participated in producing the track, marking BTS's second official collaboration with Ed Sheeran since "Make It Right".
Theater & DanceSoompi

Watch: BTS Talks About Spreading Happiness In Reaction Video For “Permission To Dance” MV

BTS has released their reaction video to their latest MV, “Permission to Dance.”. The reaction was filmed before the music video was officially released, so the members are watching a version of the music video before the final edits were made. The members express surprise at the opening scene, which they had not known was being filmed separately, and connected the dots to the pancake scene in their previous music video, “Butter.”
Theater & Dancekrush925.com

BTS’ ‘Butter’ stays at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 charts for 7th week

BTS’s hit single, “Butter” has topped the Hot 100 chart for the seventh straight week in a row. “Butter” extends its record as the longest-running No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 by any Asian act in history, and also continues to be the song with the longest No. 1 streak from its debut on the chart by any group since Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men did so with “One Sweet Day” back in 1995.
Theater & DanceNME

BTS replace themselves at number one on the Hot 100 with ‘Permission to Dance’

K-pop boyband BTS have continued their reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their third English-language single, ‘Permission to Dance’. With this, BTS have become the first artist to replace themselves at number one on the Hot 100 since Drake in 2018. At the time, the Canadian rapper replaced ‘Nice for What’ with ‘In My Feelings’ on the July 21, 2018 chart.
Theater & Dancehot96.com

BTS melts “Butter” with “Permission to Dance,” LAROI & Bieber in at number three with “Stay”

Which act is mighty enough to knock BTS out of the number-one spot after seven weeks? Why, themselves, obviously. The K-pop superstars’ latest single, “Permission to Dance,” has knocked the seven-week number one, “Butter,” off the summit of the Billboard Hot 100. Debuting at the top, “Permission to Dance” becomes BTS’ fifth number-one on the Billboard Hot 100. They’re the first act to replace themselves at number one since 2018, when Drake‘s “In My Feelings” bumped off “Nice for What.”
Theater & DanceNME

Listen to BTS’ funky R&B remix of ‘Permission to Dance’

K-pop boyband BTS have released a brand-new R&B remix of their latest single ‘Permission to Dance’. Big Hit Music announced via fan community site Weverse that the synth-heavy remix is “a song with a distinct 1990’s sensibility”. It also shared that the new remix was prepared to express its gratitude towards fans for their love and support for BTS’ music.
Theater & DanceBillboard

Worldwide 'Dance' Party: BTS Debuts Atop Billboard Global Charts

Plus, The Kid LAROI, from Australia, and Canadian Justin Bieber enters the lists at Nos. 2 and 6, respectively, with "Stay." Billboard's two global charts (the latest of which are dated July 24) began last September and rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.
Theater & DanceVulture

BTS Perform Their Billboard No. 1, ‘Butter,’ on Fallon

BTS is putting their millions to work. The band performed their hit “Butter” for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon from a bridge over the Han River. Lighting up the sky over Seoul, the boys strut across the yet-unopened World Cup Bridge in Seoul’s Mapo District. The bridge was originally planned for August 2015, but will finally open next month. BTS has previously borrowed the National Museum of Korea, a historical palace, and Seoul’s Incheon International Airport. As RM’s rap influence Drake would say, “One of the perils of making money is you can afford to be dramatic.” The band dropped their newest single “Permission to Dance” on Friday and virtually swung by The Tonight Show on Monday for their weeklong residency. “Butter” has spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming their fourth No. 1 after “Dynamite.” Seven weeks for seven dreams coming true!
Theater & DanceSoompi

BTS Sweeps Top 3 Spots On Oricon’s Weekly Streaming Chart As “Permission To Dance” Ends “Butter’s” 8-Week Reign At No. 1

BTS completely dominated the latest Oricon weekly streaming chart!. On July 21, Oricon published this week’s streaming chart (officially dated July 26), and BTS singlehandedly swept the top three spots. The group’s latest hit “Permission to Dance” rose to No. 1 on this week’s chart, ending “Butter‘s” eight-week reign at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy