Monkey Shoulder has released a brand new group card game this week called Cards For Hilarity and will be donating proceeds to a good cause. The game has been launched with the goal of donating 100% of the proceeds toward helping hospitality workers across the U.K., as many of them were laid off during the pandemic and unable to find work or help pay their bills. We have more info about the party game below and you can purchase it at the link above for £25 in case you'd like to help.