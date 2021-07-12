Man draws prison for gunpoint robbery at Norristown CVS

NORRISTOWN — A man will spend up to a dozen years behind bars after he admitted to robbing a Norristown business at gunpoint. Angelo Paul Tomeo, 57, who had no fixed address, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to six to 12 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of robbery in connection with the June 2020 incident at the CVS store in the 1200 block of West Main Street in Norristown.