Seal Beach Police have arrested three suspects in the robbery of an Ulta Beauty store in Seal Beach. On Tuesday, July 20, at about 4:39 p.m., the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty at 12339 Seal Beach Blvd. Witnesses reported observing three subjects inside the store stealing high-end merchandise. As the suspects left the store, the store’s uniformed security guard tried to stop them. Police say the suspects physically assaulted the security guard as he attempted to prevent them from leaving. The security guard was uninjured. The suspects were able to exit the store and drove away through the parking lot. A witness was able to obtain the suspect vehicle license plate.