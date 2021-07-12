Former elder law attorney pleads guilty to fraud, could face 30-year sentence
A former elder law attorney from Lynchburg, Virginia, pleaded guilty on Friday to wire fraud and making false statements. Cherie Anne Washburn, 45, engaged in a scheme to defraud and obtain money or property through fraudulent pretenses from two of her elderly clients, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia. She allegedly used the money to purchase real estate and make charity donations.www.abajournal.com
