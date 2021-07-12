Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Mister Mao to Open July 24 in Dick & Jenny’s Former Space

By Rich Collins
bizneworleans.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – Chef Sophina Uong and husband/partner William “Wildcat” Greenwell will open Mister Mao on Saturday, July 24 in the former Dick & Jenny’s space at 4501 Tchoupitoulas. Specializing in “inauthentic” global-inspired cuisine and cocktails, the 1,400-square-foot bar and restaurant will be a “tropical roadhouse with funky décor, bright colors and ample seating options,” according to a press release.

