Mister Mao to Open July 24 in Dick & Jenny’s Former Space
NEW ORLEANS – Chef Sophina Uong and husband/partner William “Wildcat” Greenwell will open Mister Mao on Saturday, July 24 in the former Dick & Jenny’s space at 4501 Tchoupitoulas. Specializing in “inauthentic” global-inspired cuisine and cocktails, the 1,400-square-foot bar and restaurant will be a “tropical roadhouse with funky décor, bright colors and ample seating options,” according to a press release.www.bizneworleans.com
