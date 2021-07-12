Will we need a COVID vaccine booster shot? UW study looks to find out

UW Medicine will join 11 other sites across the nation in the coming months in testing out the viability of a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The need for most fully vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot is one that medical experts have yet to agree on. While Pfizer revealed last week that its vaccine saw “a decline in efficacy over time” and that a booster shot taken six months after initial vaccination could be “beneficial,” the jury’s still out on how necessary that might be.