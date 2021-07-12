Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King County, WA

Will we need a COVID vaccine booster shot? UW study looks to find out

By MyNorthwest Staff
Posted by 
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UW Medicine will join 11 other sites across the nation in the coming months in testing out the viability of a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The need for most fully vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot is one that medical experts have yet to agree on. While Pfizer revealed last week that its vaccine saw “a decline in efficacy over time” and that a booster shot taken six months after initial vaccination could be “beneficial,” the jury’s still out on how necessary that might be.

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Health
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
King County, WA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#Covid#Uw Medicine#Americans#Cnn#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Industry8newsnow.com

Is a Johnson & Johnson booster shot needed?

A new unpublished NYU study is suggesting that the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may not be as effective in fighting the highly- contagious delta variant, as tackling the original strain. The study from NYU’s Grossman school of medicine says the more than 13-million people who’ve received the single-shot...
Public HealthAMA

Why COVID-19 vaccination should be required for health professionals

Employers across the country are weighing the pros and cons of vaccine mandates as employees return to the office. Some see these mandates as an occupational health strategy, allowing for medical and nonmedical exemptions. For hospitals and health systems, vaccination is especially crucial from a public health perspective. Get the...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
Public Healthsouthernminn.com

Do I need a COVID-19 booster shot? Six questions answered on how to stay protected

The increasing prevalence of new coronavirus variants is raising questions about how well protected those who’ve already had their COVID-19 shots are against evolving forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here, microbiology and infectious disease specialist William Petri of the University of Virginia answers some common questions about COVID-19 booster shots.
HealthArab American News

Surgeon General: “People do not need to go out and get a booster shot”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As new data from Pfizer shows a “booster” shot of its COVID-19 vaccine provides strong protection against the highly-contagious Delta variant, federal officials reiterated that Americans don’t need one quite yet. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN on Wednesday that people “do not need to...
Medical & Biotechswfinstitute.org

Recurring Revenue for COVID Vaccine Makers as the Need for Boosters is Approaching Reality

Israel’s Health Ministry now says Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech’s COVID-19 gene therapy shot is just 39% effective in Israel where the delta (Indian) variant is the dominant strain. However, the two-jab shot process does offer strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization, according to a new report from Israel’s Health Ministry. The shots are showing an 88% effectiveness against hospitalization and 91% effectiveness against severe illness, according to the Israeli data published in July 2021. Vaccine effectiveness can wain as coronaviruses can mutate.
Seattle, WAKOMO News

UW Medicine looking for volunteers in COVID-19 treatment study

SEATTLE - The University of Washington is seeking volunteers for a nationwide study on COVID-19 treatments. It's recruiting people who recently tested positive for COVID-19 for research into four different therapies including infusions, injections, and an inhalant. This study is part of a larger effort by the National Institutes of...
Public HealthKansas City Star

You really don’t need to worry about a booster shot. COVID-19 isn’t like the flu

People are worried about the coronavirus again. So it’s understandable that public health officials are feeling pressure to recommend COVID-19 booster shots soon, before we find out the hard way when the vaccines wear off. Pfizer contributed by announcing earlier this month that it would soon ask the government to authorize third doses of its two-dose vaccine to provide extra protection.
Medical & Biotechgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Pfizer-BioNTech: Update on COVID-19 Booster Shot; Reformulated Vaccine in the Works

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administered 6 months after the primary 2-dose series was found to elicit high neutralization titers against the wild type and the Beta variant (B.1.351), according to early data reported by Pfizer and BioNTech. Additional data from the booster study is expected to be available soon and will also be submitted to regulatory authorities in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy