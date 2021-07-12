The Internet Is So Confused By This Taylor Swift Doppelgänger and Her Bathtub Laundry Routine
Watch: Taylor Swift's BF Joe Alwyn "Likes" Her GRAMMYS Win. Cleaning her delicates has never been more "Delicate" for this Taylor Swift look-alike. TikTok user @traumarn13, who goes by Ashley, has gathered more than 100,000 followers on the platform by having the surprising talent of looking exactly like another (and slightly more famous) Nashville resident—curly blonde bangs included.www.eonline.com
Comments / 0