Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Internet Is So Confused By This Taylor Swift Doppelgänger and Her Bathtub Laundry Routine

By Lindsay Weinberg
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Taylor Swift's BF Joe Alwyn "Likes" Her GRAMMYS Win. Cleaning her delicates has never been more "Delicate" for this Taylor Swift look-alike. TikTok user @traumarn13, who goes by Ashley, has gathered more than 100,000 followers on the platform by having the surprising talent of looking exactly like another (and slightly more famous) Nashville resident—curly blonde bangs included.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ed Sheeran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathtub#Internet#British Royal Family#Traumarn13#Sza#Washer Dryer#Tswift#Warner Bros#Zuma Press#French#Khou#Dutch#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
Country
Germany
News Break
Cats
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral Videoskiss951.com

People Can’t Believe This Tiktoker Isn’t Taylor Swift

First, TikTok discovers Jennifer Aniston’s doppelganger. A woman named Lisa (@she_plusthree) who looks exactly like Jenn Aniston, just with more tattoos! And now…someone who looks just like Taylor Swift?? It can’t be real…But it is!. You know what I mean?. Then, recently, TikTok discovered the 31-year-old singer doing her laundry...
MusicStone Country Enterprise

Fontaines DC 'didn't want' Taylor Swift chart battle

Fontaines DC have insisted they "didn't want" a chart battle with Taylor Swift. The 'I Was Not Born' hitmakers narrowly missed out on their first number one with second album 'A Hero's Death' last year, when the 31-year-old pop star dropped her 'Folklore' LP the same week and took the top spot in the UK rankings.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Taylor Swift tops Billboard's highest-paid musicians of 2020 list

Taylor Swift has topped Billboard's highest-paid musicians of 2020 list. Following a year with a lack of live shows due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 31-year-old superstar singer returned to the US Money Makers list with an estimated $23.8 million, but it is a decrease from the $99.6 million when she was last on the list in 2018.
CelebritiesLowell Sun

We always knew Taylor Swift was a secret weapon

In an ideal world, Taylor Swift is a mythical superhero, as she is every day to her massive legion of fans across the globe. So it’s understandable that news of her music being used against the public good has her fans in a hot summer rage on social media. What...
Behind Viral VideosCinema Blend

Taylor Swift Fan Goes Viral On TikTok For Looking Exactly Like Taylor Swift

Why write nine studio albums, win 11 Grammy awards and headline shows around the world, when you already look like someone who has? There’s apparently a one in 135 chance that we all have a doppelgänger roaming around on Earth at the same time as we do and one TikTok user hit the jackpot since she shares a likeness with one of the most recognizable faces in the world: Taylor Swift.
MusicHello Magazine

Taylor Swift shocks fans as she drops new project for special reason

Taylor Swift fans have been left over the moon as the singer-songwriter dropped a new song to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her album Folklore. The superstar took to social media on Saturday to share that she was releasing the original version of The Lakes, a bonus track from the Grammy-winning album.
MusicVulture

Taylor Swift Releases ‘The Lakes (Original Version)’ for Her One-Year Folklore-versary

Do you remember where you were when Taylor Swift hit us with folklore? Maybe you were on the afternoon train to your saltbox house on the coast. Or meeting someone behind the mall. Or showing up to Betty’s party and stirring shit up in the garden. Wherever you were, get ready to be hit with the pummeling force of the passage of time: That was a year ago today. To commemorate the occasion, Swift tweeted a link to an alternate version of bonus track “The Lakes” on Saturday morning, writing, “It’s been 1 year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler. With tall trees & salt air. Where you can wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost & no one will side eye you cause no one is around.”
MusicInternational Business Times

Taylor Swift Celebrates 1 Year Of 'Folklore,' Drops Alternate Version Of 'The Lakes'

Taylor Swift celebrated one year anniversary of the Grammy-winning album "Folklore" on Saturday and dropped an alternate version of the music track "The Lakes." The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to share two black and white photos of herself. In the first photo, she could be seen walking on the stones at a beach wearing a pair of black sunglasses. In the second photo, she looked into the camera while holding two cups of coffee.
CelebritiesGenius

Knowledge Drop: The Six Characters Taylor Swift Channels On ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift surprised the world when she dropped folklore on July 24, 2020, just hours after she announced the project on social media. It was both her first surprise release and her first album that didn’t center around her own experiences, a major departure after she built a pop-crossover empire writing songs about her life. Songs like lead single “cardigan” and the haunting “epiphany” channeled new perspectives through both imaginary characters and real-life people who have passed away.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

This Photo of Fred Durst Will Have You Doing a Double Take

We're "Rollin'" after seeing what Fred Durst looks like now!. The 50-year-old Limp Bizkit frontman debuted a shocking new look on July 28, sharing his head-turning hairdo and 'stache on Instagram. "thinking about you 70," Durst captioned. Durst looks off into the distance while capturing his grey-tinted long locks and thick handlebar mustache.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Taylor Swift – ‘The Lakes (Original Version)’

Taylor Swift celebrated the one-year anniversary of her landmark ‘Folklore’ album by sharing the original version of her song ‘The Lakes.’. “It’s been 1 year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler.”. “To say thank you for all you have done to make this album...
Celebritiescompletemusicupdate.com

Taylor Swift seeks summary judgement in her ongoing Shake It Off lyric-theft dispute

Taylor Swift is having another go at ending a long running lyric-theft legal battle over her 2014 hit ‘Shake It Off’, seeking summary judgement in her favour. Swift’s legal reps argue that, through the discovery process, their client’s song-theft accusers – Sean Hall and Nathan Butler – have “admitted away” their claim that ‘Shake It Off’ infringes the copyright in their 2001 song ‘Playas Gon Play’.

Comments / 0

Community Policy