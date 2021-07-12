Cancel
Lincoln, IL

Remaining Land of Lincoln Honor Flights canceled

Telegraph
 16 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight has announced that all remaining 2021 flights from Springfield have been cancelled. Organizers cited the extensive protocols issued by the National Honor Flight organization for resuming 2021 flights as well as the public access/gathering and COVID-19 restrictions currently in place at many of the Washington, D.C. venues and the airports, as well as on the aircraft and buses.

