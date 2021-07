There’s having a unquenchable thirst for music, particularly punk rock, especially when it connects to a community as rich and as vibrant and multi-dimensional as Philly’s, and being prolific in that community and scene with bands, art, music, labels and activism — whew! And then there’s Jake Smith, a do-it-absolutely-freaking-all savant who has his guitar string-shredded hands in some of Philly’s most potent punk rock bands, from the murky post-grunge of Eye Flys, to the depths of d-beat and noise of bands like Backslider and Penetrode.