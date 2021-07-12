Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rob Zombie shares blueprints for 'The Munsters' house before film

By Joe Cingrana
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 16 days ago

Rob Zombie has shared blueprints for the home Lily, Herman, Eddie, Marilyn, and Grandpa will be sharing during the filming of his upcoming adaptation of ‘The Munsters.’

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
42K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Zombie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Munsters#Blueprints#Lily Herman#Rock N Road#Time#White Zombie#House Of 1000 Corpses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionhorrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Munsters’ Reboot Unveils Details Of House, Wardrobe

It looks like Rob Zombie is going for the details on his reboot of The Munsters. The director this week revealed incredibly detailed blueprints of the famous house at 1313 Mockingbird Lane, along with fashion sketches of what he envisions Lily and Herman wearing to bed, as reported by gamespot.com. Check out the plans for the spooky mansion and the bedtime attire on this page.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

How did Joey Jordison die?

JOEY Jordison was an American musician and songwriter. Known as one of the founding members of the band Slipknot, Jordison died on July 26, 2021. In a statement released by the family to Billboard, it was revealed that Jordison died in his sleep Monday night at the age of 46.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR, SHAWN CRAHAN And JIM ROOT React To JOEY JORDISON's Death

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor, percussionist M. Shawn Crahan and guitarist Jim Root have reacted on social media to the passing of the band's former drummer, Joey Jordison. Just minutes ago, Taylor, Crahan and Root took to their respective Twitter and Instagram accounts to post a black square, a symbolic statement expressing their mourning over Jordison's death. The same image was shared by Root and SLIPKNOT.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Gives Disturbing Details About Ex-Husband Jamie as Conservator

More details surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship continue to surface following her shocking claims in court in June. According to TMZ, Lynne Spears didn't have much to say about her daughter other than she's "fine" when spotted at LAX, and while Spears may dislike her father Jamie Spears, she allegedly isn't fond of her mother either. While that's what sources say, according to legal documents that were obtained by the outlet, Lynne was in full support of having Spears' father removed as the conservator.

Comments / 0

Community Policy