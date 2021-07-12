Rob Zombie shares blueprints for 'The Munsters' house before film
Rob Zombie has shared blueprints for the home Lily, Herman, Eddie, Marilyn, and Grandpa will be sharing during the filming of his upcoming adaptation of ‘The Munsters.’www.audacy.com
Rob Zombie has shared blueprints for the home Lily, Herman, Eddie, Marilyn, and Grandpa will be sharing during the filming of his upcoming adaptation of ‘The Munsters.’www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0