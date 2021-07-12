Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

KDPS to host 3-on-3 basketball tournament, career fair to help fill local job openings

By Lauren Kummer
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUD1z_0auiuOop00

The labor shortage is impacting businesses across the nation and even in West Michigan.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is preparing to host a basketball tournament this weekend, but it's not just for kids. They're hoping the event will help fill open jobs at local businesses.

"We are aware of the impacts that COVID-19 has had on employment across the area, more specific or largely ,across the nation, so that's why we came up with this event," said City of Kalamazoo Public Information Officer Ryan Bridges.

The event is being held to kick-off the 5th year of the Police Athletic Leagues (P.A.L.) football season in Kalamazoo, combining a 3-on-3 basketball tournament with a career fair.

"We know that nine times out of 10, in order to get the kids you have to have the parents bring them, so why not, you know, combine the two opportunities for youth sports, as well as a career fair for their parents or whoever might be bringing them that day," said Bridges.

The career fair being spearheaded by Michigan Works Southwest with several employers on hand like Bell's Brewery, Pizza Hut and Michigan State Police.

For the kids to get a little competitive, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament is also being held.

"We just really want this to be a good opportunity for the entire family. The 3-on-3 tournament, it's open to youth ages eight to 16, both boys and girls," said Bridges.

The event is being hosted at LaCrone Park in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood.

KDPS also said they'll be administering COVID-19 vaccines as well.

"We thought it'd be a great opportunity, knowing that we have this expectation that we're going to draw quite a few people out this weekend, and why not, you know, have COVID vaccinations on hand and available for those who are interested," said Bridges.

The 3-on-3 tournament and career fair will take place this upcoming Saturday, July 17. It is a free event.

Where: LaCrone Park, 535 W. Patterson St., Kalamazoo, MI

Times:

  • Career Fair: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • 3-on-3 Tournament: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Click here to register ahead of time. Onsite registration is also available.

Comments / 0

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#West Michigan#Youth Sports#Michigan State Police#Kdps#Michigan Works Southwest#Covid#Mi Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Owensboro, KYwevv.com

Kentucky Career Center Hosts Large Job Fair

Food, live music and job searching are how Kentuckians kicked off their Saturday morning. The Kentucky Career Center in Owensboro partnered with Goodwill to present the 'Close The Gap' Job Fair. An event Coordinator Melissa Roberts is excited to present to the community. "We have thirty different employers here, we...
NBAWWMT

Delayed Kalamazoo 3-on-3 basketball tournament set for Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A delayed three-on-three basketball tournament hosted by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is back on Saturday. The Police Athletic League, or PAL program, plans to host the tournament, along with a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and career fair, starting 2:30 p.m. July 17, 2021, at LaCrone Park in Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo, MIWWMT

KDPS uses basketball to build community relationships

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Saturday, June 17, 2021, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers aimed to gain trust and build solid relationships with the community. Officials hoped to accomplish this through a basketball tournament targeting Kalamazoo youth. Many Black Lives Matter activists called these efforts, one step forward in the...
LifestyleWTVW

Schnucks hosting career fair Thursday afternoon

INDIANA — Schnucks is hosting a company-wide career fair at all 110 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin as well as the Schnucks Bakery Plant on Thursday. Schnucks plans to hire for several positions and offers flexible schedules and career advancement as well as health benefits. Officials say most...
Canfield, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

MCCTC Adult Career Center Hosts Open House, Job Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio – The Adult Career Center at MCCTC will have a fall enrollment open house and career fair July 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. Prospective students can tour the campus, 7300 N. Palmyra Road in Canfield, and meet with student services, find out more about potential funding sources to help pay for education, and meet with local companies that are hiring.
Whittier, CAthedowneypatriot.com

Rose Hills hosting career fair Wednesday

Job opportunities are available in sales, administration, professional services, general labor, funeral directors, and arrangements counselors. Benefits include “excellent income potential,” health benefits, 401 (k) retirement savings plan with company match, career advancement, and more. On-site interviews will take place during the career fair. Rose Hills is located at 3888...
Jobsbodyshopbusiness.com

CARSTAR Chicagoland Showcases Collision Jobs at Career Fair

CARSTAR recently hosted a booth at the Lincoln Technical Vocational College Career Fair to showcase careers in collision repair. Some 150 students and 90 vendor sponsors attended the career fair event at the Lincoln Tech campus. The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group hosted a booth where students played “Guess the Estimate” to win prizes and talked with CARSTAR collision repair professionals about opportunities in the field. Each student received a CARSTAR gift bag with cell phone pop-sockets, juice and other snacks.
Carthage, NYinformnny.com

Carthage Are Hospital hosting career fair to fill positions

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital is hosting a career fair on August 17 as a kickstart to fill open positions. The fair will be held at the Carthage Area Hospital Professional Building located at 3 Bridge Street in Carthage from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy